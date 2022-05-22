Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $139,949. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,372.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,389.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,262.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,647.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

