Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases 956 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $113.04 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

