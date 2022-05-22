Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $17,248.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.
Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.16 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.
About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.