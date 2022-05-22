Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $17,248.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.16 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.