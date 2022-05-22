Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Director Purchases $85,200.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $532.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

