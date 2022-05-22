Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) insider Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,006,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,676,225.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.21 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.02 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.62.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.