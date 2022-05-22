Insider Buying: Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Director Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Ewell Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 108,520 shares of Inuvo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

