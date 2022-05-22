Insider Buying: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) Director Allison Christilaw purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 1.03 and a one year high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.28.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.80 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMAT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

