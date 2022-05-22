Insider Buying: Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Purchases A$10,121.30 in Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWDGet Rating) insider Michael Ruane purchased 92,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,121.30 ($7,077.83).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 8th, Michael Ruane purchased 4,392,144 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$483,135.84 ($337,857.23).
  • On Friday, April 1st, Michael Ruane purchased 150,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,350.00 ($11,433.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Reward Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

