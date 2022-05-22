Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Acquires $64,800.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,076,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

