Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Purchases 15,358 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown acquired 15,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,321.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.60 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

