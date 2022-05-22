Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Purchases 15,358 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown acquired 15,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,422.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,321.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.60 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.