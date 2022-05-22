Insider Selling: Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $49,504.00 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $774.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.