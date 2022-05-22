Insider Selling: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £35,234.80 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Ivor Gray sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £35,234.80 ($43,435.40).

MACF stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £189.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.93. Macfarlane Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.30 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

