Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $207,067.26 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXST opened at $174.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.