Insider Selling: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells £20,122.14 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,805.40).

PFD opened at GBX 119 ($1.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Premier Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.42 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

PFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

