Insured Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,525.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $182,569.58 and $4,525.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,795,709 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

