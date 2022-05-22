Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,446,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

