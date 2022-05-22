Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for approximately 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

UGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,215. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

