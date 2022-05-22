Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Flex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,533. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

