Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 34,138 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $95.59. 2,859,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

