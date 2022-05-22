Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Valhi worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,404. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

