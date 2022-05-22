Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.23 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after buying an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after buying an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after buying an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

