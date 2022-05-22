Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $3.65 Million Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in JOANN were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 469,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

