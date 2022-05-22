Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $5.88 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,567 shares during the period. Koppers accounts for about 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Koppers worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,522. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.