Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the quarter. Immersion accounts for about 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Immersion worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,268. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Immersion Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.