Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 373.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 286,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

