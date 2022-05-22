Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

SBH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

