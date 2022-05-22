Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,417. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

