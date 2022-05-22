Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 110,610 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sabre worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 8,833,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,617. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

