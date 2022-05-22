Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,811 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,007. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

