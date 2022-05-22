Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.50% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

