Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,873 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1,858.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 124,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 104,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

