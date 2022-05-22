Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.45. 507,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,882. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

