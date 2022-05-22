Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 458,535 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 2,212,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.