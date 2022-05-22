Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.51% of Yum China worth $2,029,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,704,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,936. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

