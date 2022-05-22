Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,058,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of GS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

