Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,181,373 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Walmart worth $1,260,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

