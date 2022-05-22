Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,529,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Philip Morris International worth $1,665,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. 5,077,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

