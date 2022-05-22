Invesco Ltd. Has $850.92 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $850,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. 2,070,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,485. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

