Invesco Ltd. Has $974.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 587,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.70% of Medtronic worth $974,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. 5,335,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

