Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.51% of Equifax worth $897,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 34.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

