Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,387,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

