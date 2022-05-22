Invesco Ltd. Sells 319,776 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,691,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 319,776 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,825,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,193,030,000 after buying an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

