Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 743,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of American Express worth $880,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. 2,982,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

