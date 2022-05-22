Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $22.75. 57,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 47,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.