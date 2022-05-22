Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

