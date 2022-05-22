IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $356.98 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. IoTeX has a market cap of $356.98 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

