IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Stock Price Down 0.2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $31.07. 3,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.