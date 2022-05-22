Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,463,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $181,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

