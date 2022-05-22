IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.