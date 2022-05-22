iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CVD stock opened at C$17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.08. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.13 and a 12 month high of C$19.07.

